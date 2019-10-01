Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 34.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 113,915 shares with $9.55 million value, down from 172,724 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $103.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 6.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) stake by 26.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 38,704 shares as Fnb Corp Pa (FNB)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 187,296 shares with $2.21M value, up from 148,592 last quarter. Fnb Corp Pa now has $3.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 1.21 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. Bena Pamela A bought $6,109 worth of stock. 3,000 shares were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D, worth $32,544. Mencini Frank C bought $22,140 worth of stock. The insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 59,786 shares to 17,137 valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 69,124 shares and now owns 1.68M shares. Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 250 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 116,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 3.07 million shares. 24,190 were reported by Botty Investors Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 21,909 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 94,950 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 96,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication, a New York-based fund reported 234,496 shares. 96,548 are held by Minerva Limited Liability Company. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 677,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 4.24% above currents $86.51 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, July 29 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report.

