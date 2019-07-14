Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Exelixis (EXEL) Holding by $317,423 as Stock Price Declined; Ensemble Capital Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed by $714,440

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 13,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 23,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,509 were accumulated by Field Main Commercial Bank. Argent Trust invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartline owns 5,898 shares. Ls Advisors Lc stated it has 198,630 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.54% or 35.89 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 850 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 129,781 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ftb Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 16,346 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 8,174 were accumulated by Becker Mngmt. Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 1.66 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 28,950 shares to 812,263 shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 14,175 shares to 35,802 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 56,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

