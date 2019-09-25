Pnc Financial Services Group Decreased Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $5.12 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by $379,470

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 13,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 108,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.85M, down from 122,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $254.59. About 16.39M shares traded or 112.41% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 10,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 78,725 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 89,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 42,257 shares traded or 63.53% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW)

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 60.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 405 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.19% or 4,571 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thornburg Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 39,228 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 43,943 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 18,465 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,955 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Fin Lc invested in 1,435 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 53,219 shares. The California-based Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 43,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,737 shares to 16,265 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 6,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30 million for 32.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 47,560 shares to 77,009 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 44,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).