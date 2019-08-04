Pnc Financial Services Group Cut By $2.25 Million Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake; Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold New Target: $17

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 4.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 40,092 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 916,320 shares with $51.51M value, down from 956,412 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $30.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 4.05M shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 3.33 million were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. M&R Management has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Iberiabank stated it has 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 37,019 are held by Personal Advsr Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 107,657 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.12% or 2.38 million shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 152,539 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 579 are held by State Bank. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 587,512 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has invested 0.95% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.13% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 8.26M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 118,685 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thompson invested in 0.06% or 6,004 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Xcel (XEL) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google eyes $600M Minnesota data center powered by Xcel Energy wind farms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (ISTB) stake by 7,484 shares to 37,638 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) stake by 51,840 shares and now owns 474,280 shares. Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Fisher Asset has invested 0.05% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Invesco has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 472,694 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 308,839 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 259,758 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0% or 452 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.01% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 19,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 2,885 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 128,661 shares. Bright Rock Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.05% or 200,000 shares. Proshare Limited Company has 24,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 1.01M shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oceaneering International Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oceaneering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oceaneering International Inc (OII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.