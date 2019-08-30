Pnc Financial Services Group Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Summit Materials has $21 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is -8.90% below currents $21.13 stock price. Summit Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. See Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 6,043 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 158,981 shares with $16.74M value, down from 165,024 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $39.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 1.70 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 183,519 shares to 208,626 valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 11,808 shares and now owns 2.11 million shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 5.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 792,936 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 25.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 06/03/2018 Summit Materials at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS BOOSTS ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 55c; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Summit Materials LLC To ‘BB’, Outlook Stable

