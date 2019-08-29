Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Value Rose, Acadian Asset Management Upped by $859,500 Its Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 208,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.40 million, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 1.10 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 176.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 34,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 53,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 19,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 17,855 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 102,400 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $110.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 42,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.65% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Alexandria Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 30,571 shares. National Inv Service Wi reported 2.56% stake. Cambridge owns 252,564 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd stated it has 45,966 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 128 are owned by Optimum Inv Advsr. Sei Investments stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 307,232 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carlson Capital Lp has 0.99% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 454,626 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.41% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Csat Advisory Lp owns 40 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc invested in 3,640 shares. 1.02 million were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adams Res & Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:AE) by 10,690 shares to 31,669 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 38,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,782 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

