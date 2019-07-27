Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Holding by $807,484; Stock Rose; Robinson Capital Management Increases Position in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF)

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 201,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 8.05M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 27/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S FPC SAW ARGUMENTS FOR “MEASURED INCREASE” IN CCYB, ALSO ARGUMENTS FOR NO CHANGE; 23/03/2018 – CEO OF SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON OPTIMIZATION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN ITS U.S. HOLDING; 23/03/2018 – REPEAT-Banco Santander expects “significant” profit growth in U.S. unit; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER SELLS WIZINK STAKE; 04/05/2018 – SANTANDER’S END-2018 BRL FORECAST UNCHANGED AT 3.5/USD; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Banco Santander México’s Cross Border Issuances; Outlook Remains Stable; 23/03/2018 – Banco Santander expects “significant” profit growth in U.S. unit; 21/03/2018 – Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate To 4.75%; 24/04/2018 – CEO SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS CONSIDERING REDUCING ITS SPANISH REAL ESTATE EXPOSURE IN BLOCKS OR ON A ONE BY ONE BASIS; 12/05/2018 – Santander Readies Digital-Banking Platform for U.K. Businesses

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,285 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares to 902,211 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,687 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17,551 shares to 74,943 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 17,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).