Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Avnet (AVT) Stake By $316,222; Superior Industries International (SUP) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 65 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 40 cut down and sold positions in Superior Industries International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 18.74 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Superior Industries International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 46.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 7,354 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 23,310 shares with $1.01M value, up from 15,956 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.62B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 384,311 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 449,067 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 61,800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 874,601 shares.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 128.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 228,553 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $63.79 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Campbell Adviser Ltd Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.49 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Rbf Ltd holds 15,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 348 shares. Brandes Limited Partnership invested 0.32% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 2.38M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Kbc Nv has 6,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 60,960 shares. 886,519 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Foster And Motley reported 27,068 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 487,601 shares to 6.24M valued at $1.76B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,293 shares and now owns 543,737 shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was reduced too.