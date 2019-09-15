Pnc Financial (PNC) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial (PNC) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 74,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 64,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85M, down from 138,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 164,947 shares to 513,345 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).