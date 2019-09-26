Pnc Financial Group (PNC) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $1.16 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Group (PNC) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 113,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60 billion, down from 114,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pnc Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.37M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWJ) by 6,126 shares to 780 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,984 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Value Etf (SCHV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New Com (NYSE:IRM) by 21,407 shares to 21,482 shares, valued at $672.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co (NYSE:EPD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Co (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.