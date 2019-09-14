Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) compete against each other in the REIT – Industrial sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 18 2.73 N/A -5.96 0.00 Uniti Group Inc. 10 1.48 N/A 0.05 158.87

Table 1 demonstrates Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 207.9% -6.1% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.6% 0.2%

Liquidity

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uniti Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uniti Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Uniti Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.37% and its average price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares and 87.1% of Uniti Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. -0.16% 1.2% -0.8% 20.03% 24.2% 47.34% Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92%

For the past year Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Uniti Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. beats Uniti Group Inc.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.