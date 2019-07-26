Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 3.01 N/A -5.97 0.00 Prologis Inc. 74 15.56 N/A 2.88 26.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 236.9% -6.3% Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Prologis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prologis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Prologis Inc.’s potential downside is -7.44% and its average target price is $76.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Prologis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 97% respectively. 3.1% are Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.67% of Prologis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 1% 15.56% 22% 49.73% 8.09% 52.58% Prologis Inc. 2.18% 3.09% 7.33% 12.49% 16.56% 29.44%

For the past year Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. was more bullish than Prologis Inc.

Summary

Prologis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.