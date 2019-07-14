Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Since Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) are part of the REIT – Industrial industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 2.99 N/A -5.97 0.00 Life Storage Inc. 96 8.40 N/A 4.44 21.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Life Storage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Life Storage Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 236.9% -6.3% Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3%

Analyst Ratings

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Life Storage Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Life Storage Inc. has a consensus price target of $99, with potential downside of -1.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.2% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Life Storage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Life Storage Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 1% 15.56% 22% 49.73% 8.09% 52.58% Life Storage Inc. 0.54% 0.26% -4.09% -0.76% 4.36% 2.63%

For the past year Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Life Storage Inc.

Summary

Life Storage Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.