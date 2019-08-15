Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) compete with each other in the REIT – Industrial sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 2.98 N/A -5.96 0.00 CubeSmart 33 10.97 N/A 0.88 38.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and CubeSmart.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 207.9% -6.1% CubeSmart 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and CubeSmart’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CubeSmart 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, CubeSmart’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential downside is -14.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and CubeSmart are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 4.75% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CubeSmart’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. -0.16% 1.2% -0.8% 20.03% 24.2% 47.34% CubeSmart 1.77% 2.23% 5.37% 10.88% 12.12% 18.33%

For the past year Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has stronger performance than CubeSmart

Summary

CubeSmart beats Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.