Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) EPS Estimated At $0.48; Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (PTNR) SI Decreased By 25%

Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. PLYM’s profit would be $4.18 million giving it 9.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s analysts see -12.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 26,028 shares traded. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) has risen 24.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYM News: 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Eliminates Mezzanine Debt with Proceeds from Term Loan; 24/05/2018 Plymouth Industrial REIT Improves Capital Structure and Plans to Eliminate Mezzanine Debt

Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. PTNR’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 1,200 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s short sellers to cover PTNR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 12,290 shares traded or 387.12% up from the average. Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PTNR News: 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY CELLULAR ARPU WAS NIS 59 (US$ 17), A DECREASE OF 5%; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 31/05/2018 – Partner Communications Reports First Quarter 2018 Results1; 06/05/2018 – Partner Communications Diector Michael Anghel Departs Board; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – NET DEBT DECLINED BY NIS 620 MILLION IN 2017 TO REACH NIS 0.9 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE NIS 0.30; 06/05/2018 – Partner Communications Names Jonathan Kolodny as Director; 08/03/2018 Israel’s Bezeq abused telecoms market leadership -regulator; 31/05/2018 – Partner Communications Announces A Share Buyback Plan; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $161.15 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company has market cap of $636.17 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing.

