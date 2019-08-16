Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 2.98 N/A -5.96 0.00 Public Storage 228 16.23 N/A 8.62 28.17

In table 1 we can see Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 207.9% -6.1% Public Storage 0.00% 30.2% 13.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Public Storage’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Public Storage 2 1 0 2.33

Public Storage on the other hand boasts of a $209.25 consensus target price and a -19.50% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Public Storage has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 83.1%. About 2.1% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% are Public Storage’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. -0.16% 1.2% -0.8% 20.03% 24.2% 47.34% Public Storage 0.23% 2.67% 9.35% 15.46% 13.17% 19.93%

For the past year Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. was more bullish than Public Storage.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Public Storage beats Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.