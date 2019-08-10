PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.51 N/A -3.17 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.75 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta, while its volatility is 410.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 22.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.