PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

This is a contrast between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.22 N/A -3.17 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.57 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 5.1 beta indicates that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 151.64% and its average target price is $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 88.1% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.