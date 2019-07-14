PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.82 N/A 0.10 54.08 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see PLx Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 and its Quick Ratio is 23. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 115.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.