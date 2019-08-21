PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.21 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PLx Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 66.4% respectively. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.