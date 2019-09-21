PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PLx Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 31.6%. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.