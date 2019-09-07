PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.38 N/A -3.17 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 5.1 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PLx Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.75, while its potential upside is 13.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.