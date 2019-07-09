PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 56.68 N/A 0.10 54.08 Repligen Corporation 63 19.39 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Repligen Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PLx Pharma Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PLx Pharma Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 5.27 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Repligen Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. PLx Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -23.29% and its consensus target price is $65.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Repligen Corporation beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.