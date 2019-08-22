PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.21 N/A -3.17 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 46.35%. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.