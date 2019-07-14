PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

This is a contrast between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.82 N/A 0.10 54.08 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PLx Pharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 427.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.27 beta. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PLx Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 264.05% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.