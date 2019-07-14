PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.82 N/A 0.10 54.08 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 5.27 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 95.24% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.