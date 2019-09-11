PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.17 N/A -3.17 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 88.18 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 55.5% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.