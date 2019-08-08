PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.18 N/A -3.17 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see PLx Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PLx Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.