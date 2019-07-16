PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.46 N/A 0.10 54.08 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 78.85 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PLx Pharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 5.27 and it happens to be 427.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

PLx Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PLx Pharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 406.81% and its consensus price target is $33.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.