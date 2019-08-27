PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.19 N/A -3.17 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 12.84 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PLx Pharma Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PLx Pharma Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 67.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.