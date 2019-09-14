PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.16 N/A -3.17 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 145.90% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 37.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.