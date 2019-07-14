PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.82 N/A 0.10 54.08 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.