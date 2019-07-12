PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 62.75 N/A 0.10 54.08 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 5.27 beta indicates that PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta and it is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -2.95% and its consensus price target is $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 19.9%. About 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.