PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

As Biotechnology companies, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 53.81 N/A 0.10 54.08 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PLx Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 23.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.