PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.86 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Ratings

PLx Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 255.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 69.5% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.