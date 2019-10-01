PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparison side by side

Since PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,553,263.59% -929.7% -122.2% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $38, which is potential 54.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 34%. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.