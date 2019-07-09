PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 56.68 N/A 0.10 54.08 XOMA Corporation 14 11.06 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see PLx Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PLx Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a beta of 5.27 and its 427.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XOMA Corporation’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 58.15% and its consensus target price is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares. 1.9% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.