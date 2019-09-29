PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,361,300.65% -929.7% -122.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,245,018.61% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $62.75, while its potential upside is 70.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 37.9% respectively. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.