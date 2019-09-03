PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.68 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 538.76 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 12.8% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.