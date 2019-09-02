PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparing side by side

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 5.1 and it happens to be 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential upside is 7.28% and its average target price is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.