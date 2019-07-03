PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 61.85 N/A 0.10 54.08 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PLx Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 5.27. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 117.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 81%. Insiders owned 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.