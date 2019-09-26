PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 44.92 N/A -3.17 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 64.66 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PLx Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $17, which is potential 272.81% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 57.7%. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.