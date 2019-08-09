PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 49.95 N/A -3.17 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.78 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.27% and its average target price is $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.