PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 45.91 N/A -3.17 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 5.1 and it happens to be 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.