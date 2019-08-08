PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparing side by side

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.18 N/A -3.17 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PLx Pharma Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 92.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.