PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparison side by side

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.35 N/A -3.17 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PLx Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 291.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.