PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. has 24.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PLx Pharma Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has PLx Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.10% -45.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing PLx Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 5 54.08 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

PLx Pharma Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio PLx Pharma Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$15 is the average target price of PLx Pharma Inc., with a potential upside of 114.59%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. Given PLx Pharma Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLx Pharma Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PLx Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PLx Pharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 5.27. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.