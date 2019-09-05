PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 49.87 N/A -3.17 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 9.23 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 5.1 beta indicates that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $116, with potential upside of 79.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 73.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.