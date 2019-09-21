PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta, while its volatility is 410.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.