PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Contrasting side by side

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.84 N/A -3.17 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.44 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PLx Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 410.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 182.26% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 55.2%. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Cerecor Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.